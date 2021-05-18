Chhatisgarh: No Naxals, 3 tribals killed in police firing in Silger, claim villagers; activists demand higher-level probe

Raipur: A day after the Silger encounter in Bijapur-Sukma border, shrouded a controversy when protesting villagers alleged that police opened fire upon them to end protests leading to death of 3 tribals and 18 were injured. Six people are still missing.

Bastar Police said altogether 3 people were killed in the incident in the cross firing on Tuesday.

The villagers alleged gross human right violations. They said that while they were staging a peaceful protest close to Silger camp, police opened fire to terminate it.

Villagers alleged nine people were killed in the incident.

The villagers killed in the incident were identified as Uika Pandu from Teemapura, Bheema Ursam from Gundam, and Kawasi Waga from Sudwa village.

"We do not want a police camp therefore we are protesting and to end our demonstration police fired upon us," said Madvi Hunga, a villager.

Eighteen of the villagers are injured and six of us are still missing, said Hunga.

Local journalist Shankar who is continuously covering the incident said, "the villagers are continuously protesting since May 12. However, for the last three days, the situation has been quite tense, and people wanted security forces to abandon the place at any cost. During the course, more than three times police carried out lathicharge, fired tear gas shells to disperse the villagers but the situation did not come under control.

Villagers who joined the protest denied any kind of firing from their side or any Maoists had fired upon the security forces.

Senior journalist Alok Putul tweeted a video related to Silger firing to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and asked him to promise to save these tribals from violence.

Meanwhile, human rights activists and tribal leaders of Bastar demanded strict action against the officers who had ordered firing on Monday.

Bela Bhatia, a human rights activist working in the Bastar region, demanded an impartial enquiry and FIR against the officers who ordered the firing on villagers.