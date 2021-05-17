Chhattisgarh: Three people killed in crossfire between security forces and Maoists at border of Bijapur and Sukma districts

Raipur: Three people were killed in a crossfire when a gunfight ensued between banned armed Maoists guerrillas and security forces in a forest along the border of Bijapur and Sukma districts in Chhattisgarh on Monday.

It hasn’t been yet identified whether the deceased were Naxals or civilians, a police official of Bastar police said.

No casualty among the security forces were reported till the time.

Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P informed the media a gun-fight broke out after Naxals opened fire at a newly set up police camp at Silger in Sukma along the inter-district border. "For the last few days, a group of villagers were staging a protest in Silger against the raising of the police camp, considered as a core area of Maoists.

The police camp was set up last week," the IG said.

According to police, the villagers had staged the protest allegedly under pressure from Naxals.