Chhattisgarh: Whistleblower govt officer sits on indefinite hunger strike in Rs 30 lakh corruption case

Raipur: A District Women and Child Development (WCD) Officer posted in Mahasamund district of Chhattisgarh state, declaring war against departmental corruption, sits on hunger strike against departmental inaction in Rs 30 lakh corruption case related to govt schemes.
WCD Officer Sudhakar Bodele on Sunday sat on a hunger strike demanding action against the departmental officers who were involved in embezzlement of funds of Rs 30 lakh in two schemes of WCD department running in the Mahasamund district.
Under the Chief Minister Kanya Vivah Yojana (CMKVY), substandard material worth Rs 20 lakhs was purchased between March 20-21, Bodele alleged. Similarly, irregularities of Rs 10 lakh have also been done under Ready to Eat (RTE) scheme. Despite complaints, no action was taken against the guilty staff, the WCD officer complained.
Earlier the officer brought the matter in the knowledge of the district collector. Despite promises when no action occurred, then he asked for permission and a place to go for a hunger strike. When the officer was not granted permission, he sat on hunger strike at home, said the officer in his fb post.
A letter written by Bodele to the District Administration on Saturday, mentioned the reference of all his previous letters he sent to the government and asked for adequate action. Unfortunately, as no action initiated, he went on indefinite hunger strike.
On his FB post, one person mentioned as you raise the issue, now administrative atrocities against you will be started. An answer to the person, Bodele mentioned, people are aware of him, and truth can be suppressed but not be defeated. He further said, he is fighting for the people and people will support him in the war.
