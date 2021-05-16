Chhattisgarh: Whistleblower govt officer sits on indefinite hunger strike in Rs 30 lakh corruption case

Raipur: A District Women and Child Development (WCD) Officer posted in Mahasamund district of Chhattisgarh state, declaring war against departmental corruption, sits on hunger strike against departmental inaction in Rs 30 lakh corruption case related to govt schemes.

WCD Officer Sudhakar Bodele on Sunday sat on a hunger strike demanding action against the departmental officers who were involved in embezzlement of funds of Rs 30 lakh in two schemes of WCD department running in the Mahasamund district.