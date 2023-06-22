Chhattisgarh: Naxals Strike Again, Kill Fourth BJP Leader In Bijapur This Year

The body of 40-year-old former sarpanch Kaka Arjun was found around 4.30 pm in the middle of the road |

Raipur: In the highly Maoist-affected Bijapur district, a day ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah visit in Chhattisgarh’s Durg district, Naxals have again flashed their terror fangs and allegedly killed a 40-year-old former sarpanch who was also a Bharatiya Janata Party leader in the outskirts of Bijapur district.

The body of 40-year-old former sarpanch Kaka Arjun, a resident of Ilmidi Kasaram Para village, was found around 4.30 pm in the middle of the road of the village with wounds inflicted seemingly by a sharp-edged weapon, local villagers informed. He was murdered by the red ultras on Wednesday. The Maoist claimed onus of his death terming him as a police informer.

As per records, it is the fourth death of a local BJP leader caused by Maoists in Chhattisgarh this year. The local Ilmidi police station has registered a case of murder against a local Maoist area committee group, which also took responsibility for the murder.

The Naxals put a note on the body in which it was mentioned that Arjun had been working for the BJP since 2014, and was against the CPI (Maoists) outfit. In the note, the Naxals warned that any person who works against the banned organization will meet the same fate.

Maoists earlier three BJP targets

Earlier this year, between February 5 and February 11, three BJP leaders were killed by armed Naxals. On February 5, Neelkanth Kakem (48), BJP’s divisional head of Awapalli in Bijapur district, was assassinated when three alleged Maoists stabbed him with sharp weapons in Bijapur district. On February 10, Sagar Sahu (47), deputy chief of the BJP’s Narayanpur district unit, was shot dead at his home by two suspected Maoists. On February 11, Hitameta village resident Ramdhar Alami (43) was returning from a village deep inside Abujhmad, where he had gone to conduct some religious rituals, when he was waylaid by a group of alleged Naxals and killed.

Moreover, in another incident Naxals triggered one landmine resulting in injury of DRG Jawan Ajay Mandavi. Meanwhile, after the encounter, the joint anti-Naxal security force team has destroyed the Maoists camp. It was also claimed that some more Naxals received bullet wounds. However official confirmation was yet to be made.