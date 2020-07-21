Chetan Bhagat calls out 'critic' who tried to destroy his career; tried to sink Sushant Singh Rajput

Indian author and columnist Chetan Bhagat has joined the bandwagon of calling out media critics. He took to Twitter and shared how a certain someone tried to destroy his career and everything he was associated with.
Not to mention, this person also tried their best to sink Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
“There is one critic who tried to destroy my career and spew venom on everything I'm associated with. He also tried his best to sink Sushant. His main hates a) self-made people b) less anglicised more desi people and c) confident small town Indians. I beg stars not to patronize him,” wrote Bhagat.
Earlier, old tweet by the author in which he’d announced Sushant Singh Rajput’s casting in the film adaptation of his novel, 'Half Girlfriend', surfaced on the mircro blogging site.
“So happy to share @itsSSR will play lead in @mohit11481 directed Half Girlfriend. Shooting begins 1Q16,” Chetan had tweeted in late 2015.
Sushant made his Bollywood debut with another Chetan Bhagat adaptation, 'Kai Po Che!'. He had said in an interview that he dropped out of 'Half Girlfriend' and other films due to scheduling conflicts.
Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor who had already worked in Bhagat's adaptation of '2 States' stepped in for the role.
Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide by hanging himself at his Bandra residence on June 14. He was 34. Chetan paid tribute to the actor on social media and wrote, "Sushant, you were a friend and inspiration. You were my favorite. I used to give your example everywhere. I still can't believe this. This should not have happened. Love you always, rest in peace."
