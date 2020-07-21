Chetan Bhagat calls out 'critic' who tried to destroy his career; tried to sink Sushant Singh Rajput

Indian author and columnist Chetan Bhagat has joined the bandwagon of calling out media critics. He took to Twitter and shared how a certain someone tried to destroy his career and everything he was associated with.

Not to mention, this person also tried their best to sink Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

“There is one critic who tried to destroy my career and spew venom on everything I'm associated with. He also tried his best to sink Sushant. His main hates a) self-made people b) less anglicised more desi people and c) confident small town Indians. I beg stars not to patronize him,” wrote Bhagat.