Chennai youth, allegedly arrested for possession of small amount of ganja, dies in police custody

A 25-year-old youth died in the custody of Chennai police in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as V Vignesh.

Vignesh was arrested along with his friend from an auto on Monday night in Chennai during a regular vehicle check.

Police claimed both the men had bruises on their bodies. According to police, the two men were found in possession of 50 grams of ganja and alcohol bottles.

Vignesh was also carrying a knife with him, said officials from Secretariat Colony police station. Police claimed the duo allegedly tried to attack the cops when they were questioned.

While in custody, Vignesh allegedly suffered a seizure and started vomiting after he ate his breakfast and was immediately rushed to hospital, claimed police. He passed away Tuesday afternoon.

Giving their version of events, the police said that Vignesh and Suresh were travelling in an auto that was stopped during night checks at Kellys. The police claimed that the duo had some injury marks and after questioning them, officials found ganja, liquor bottles and a knife, following which the duo allegedly tried to attack them.

They were overpowered and brought to the police station, where Vignesh developed health complications and had a seizure, the police said. The police claimed that Vignesh passed away on the way to the hospital.

However, stating that he had no health ailments, the victim’s family complained that the police told them that the body will not be handed over to them and will be taken directly to the crematorium. Meanwhile, police officials remained tightlipped and refused to comment on the issue, as a judicial investigation is now underway into the incident.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 02:15 PM IST