 Chennai: Under-Construction Flyover Collapses, Video Surfaces
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaChennai: Under-Construction Flyover Collapses, Video Surfaces

Chennai: Under-Construction Flyover Collapses, Video Surfaces

The flyover was being built near the Nanganallur Thillai Ganga Nagar tunnel. A video of the collapsed flyover surfaced online.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, January 18, 2024, 08:16 PM IST
article-image
Under-construction flyover collapses in Chennai | X

Chennai, January 18: An under-construction flyover collapsed in Tamil Nadu's Chennai on Thursday, January 18. The flyover was being built near the Nanganallur Thillai Ganga Nagar tunnel on the route from Velachery to the Parangi Malai area. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident. A video of the collapsed flyover later surfaced online.

The video showed a large part of the flyover lying on the ground after collapsing. Luckily, no one came under the rubble. It was not immediately known what led to the flyover collapse in Chennai.

Flyover Collapses In Chennai:

Read Also
9 Year-Old-Girl Dies In Wall Collapse In Tamil Nadu's Thiruvarur; One Injured
article-image

Further details were awaited.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

West Bengal Shocker: Youth Murdered For Refusing To Share Mobile Video Game Password, Body Set On...

West Bengal Shocker: Youth Murdered For Refusing To Share Mobile Video Game Password, Body Set On...

Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony: Public Sector Banks & Financial Institutions To Close Early On...

Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony: Public Sector Banks & Financial Institutions To Close Early On...

Delhi: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Meets PM Modi, Gifts Him Bageshwar’s Copper Craft

Delhi: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Meets PM Modi, Gifts Him Bageshwar’s Copper Craft

Telangana: HDFC Bank Security Guard Trapped In Lift With Legs Hanging Outside; Horrific Visuals...

Telangana: HDFC Bank Security Guard Trapped In Lift With Legs Hanging Outside; Horrific Visuals...

Coaching Centres Cannot Enroll Students Below 16 Years, Say Education Ministry's New Guidelines;...

Coaching Centres Cannot Enroll Students Below 16 Years, Say Education Ministry's New Guidelines;...