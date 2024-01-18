Chennai: Under-Construction Flyover Collapses, Video Surfaces

Under-construction flyover collapses in Chennai | X

Chennai, January 18: An under-construction flyover collapsed in Tamil Nadu's Chennai on Thursday, January 18. The flyover was being built near the Nanganallur Thillai Ganga Nagar tunnel on the route from Velachery to the Parangi Malai area. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident. A video of the collapsed flyover later surfaced online.

The video showed a large part of the flyover lying on the ground after collapsing. Luckily, no one came under the rubble. It was not immediately known what led to the flyover collapse in Chennai.

Flyover Collapses In Chennai:

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: An under-construction flyover collapsed in Chennai. The construction work was going on near the Nanganallur Thillai Ganga Nagar tunnel on the route from Velachery to the Parangi Malai area. No casualties were reported. pic.twitter.com/8Y2K8BPnAj — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2024

Further details were awaited.