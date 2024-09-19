Chennai: Man Arrested After Police Find Woman's Chopped-Up Body In A Suitcase

Representative Image |

Police in Chennai have arrested a man for murder of a woman whose body was found in chopped-up state inside a suitcase in Thoraipakkam, an area in southern Chennai. Media reports have said that the arrested man, named Manikandan, killed the woman Deepa with a hammer. Deepa (32), as the deceased woman is being identified in media reports, is reportedly a sex worker and Manikandan has confessed that he killed after she asked for more money. The suitcase containing Deepa's body parts was recovered on Thursday (September 19).

Times Of India reported that as Deepa did not return home on Wednesday, her brother approached police in Thoraipakkam. Having found out that Deepa's mobile was switched-off her brother had already obtained information about her last location using 'find my phone' functionality.

The police, after recovering the suitcase, contacted her brother and tracked down Manikandan with the help of CCTV footage. The accused is being questioned.

Manikandan reportedly approached Deepa through another man. The police have told media that they are trying to locate this man by questioning Manikandan.

Gangster gunned down

Another development from the world of crime in Chennai that was in news was the police encounter of notorious criminal Kakathopu Balaji. The criminal was killed on Wednesday in Pulianthope area of Chennai. He was hardened criminal with more than 50 criminal cases in his name. These include five murders and 15 attempts to murder.

Chennai police officials acted on intelligence and attempted capture of Balaji, who had been on the run for a long time. The police officials shot him as he resisted arrest and attempted to flee.

His body was later sent for post-mortem.