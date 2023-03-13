Chennai: Indian Railway's ICF bags top accolade for energy conservation

e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaChennai: Indian Railway's ICF bags top accolade for energy conservation

Kamal MishraUpdated: Monday, March 13, 2023, 03:48 PM IST
article-image
Indian Railway's ICF bags top accolade for energy conservation | Sourced Photo

The Integral Coach Factory, Chennai has been recognized as top performer among Indian Railway Production Units in PAT (Perform, Achieve and Trade) Scheme for 2016-2019 and awarded for energy saving and installation of green energy systems.

This award was given by  RK Singh,Union Minister of Power, New & Renewable Energy in a function held on March 1, 2023 at New Delhi. The award was received by  Debi Prasad Dash, Principal Chief Electrical Engineer, ICF, along with other ICF officers and staff. It is pertinent to note that 2023 is the 10th year of implementation of PAT scheme by Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), Ministry of Power.

The ICF has achieved a net saving of 41% in specific energy consumption on the target set by Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE).  This reduction was achieved by using clean fuels and introducing a number of energy conservation measures.

ICF meets its entire electric energy requirement from its 10.5 MW windmills set up at   Tottapalli Village of Tirunelveli District and 3.5 MW solar PV (photovoltaic) installations in the roof top of the buildings and the factories in ICF premises.

BG Mallya congratulated all the officers and staff for this remarkable award.

