Chennai custodial death: TN cops to face murder charge, likely to be arrested

Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday informed the state Assembly that the alleged custodial torture and death of a 25-year-old Chennai man has been registered as a murder case considering the observations based on the post-mortem report. Stalin was replying to Opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, who raised the issue in the Assembly.



Several Tamil Nadu police personnel are set to be arrested for murder in connection with the custodial death of a 25-year-old man in Chennai.

The case, earlier registered under sections of suspicious death, was modified to a murder case after the post-mortem examination found 13 injuries on the body of Vignesh.

Vignesh was taken into custody, along with a friend, on April 18 night by a police patrol team in Chennai city during vehicle checking. While his friend Suresh was being questioned, Vignesh allegedly tried to run away but was caught by the police, who allegedly found a small quantity of ganja and liquor bottles from the autorickshaw they travelled in. They were taken to the police station and allegedly beaten up. Vignesh died the following day.

A sub-inspector, a constable and a Home Guard have been suspended in connection with the case. Several policemen were summoned for questioning yesterday.

A video which had emerged a few days ago shows the 25-year-old stumbling and falling face down as police chase him. A policeman is seen beating him once with what appears to be a baton. Police claim the man threw a knife at them while trying to flee.



Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 10:01 AM IST