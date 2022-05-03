Chennai custodial death: CCTV footage emerges and stirs row

Days after 25-year-old Vignesh allegedly died due to custodial torture by the Chennai police, a CCTV clip showing police chasing and beating the deceased has emerged. The visuals also show the deceased being taken away from the Kellys Junction by the police.

The 1.26-minute-long night video shows a man - who police sources say is Vignesh - running from the main road in Chennai's Kellys area to a narrow street and falling down as he is chased by two cops. The cops later arrest the man and beat him once with what appears to be a police baton.

The video is yet to be verified.

In an exclusive interview with Times Now, the brother of the victim in the alleged Chennai custodial death case said that cops offered them Rs 10 lakh and also assured them that they will do any help in an attempt to cover up the truth. The victim in the alleged case of custodial death was identified as Vignesh.

Vignesh's brother also that an inspector named Mohandas admitted to them that their brother died due to police brutality.

As quoted by the victim's brother inspector Mohandas said, "Yes, your brother died because police beat him up. What will you do about it?"

Vignesh’s family also demanded action against all the police officials who tried to cover up the matter.

Earlier, on Saturday, 30 April, a joint action committee against custodial torture released its fact-finding report in the case, where it was stated that Vignesh's death was due to custodial torture.

The committee comprising social workers and advocates have since demanded that the cops responsible for the alleged crime be arrested, reported The Hindu.

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 01:05 PM IST