Check out pics of Indian Army's strike corps conducting exercise Sindhu Sudarshan

The synergy of information and technology to attain battle field transparency and situational awareness along with numerous other force multipliers are being exploited during the exercise.

In this exercise the newly inducted armed helicopter Rudra, equipped with electro-optical pods, helmet mounted sights and night vision goggles is being integrated with the manouevres of the mechanised formations.

The recently inducted 155 mm K-9 Vajra endowed with rapid mobility, quick deployment and high rates of accurate fire is also being op validated by integrating it with the operational manoeuvres of other mechanized elements.