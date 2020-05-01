Check out full list of special trains planned to run today after Modi govt's order

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has on Friday allowed the movement stranded migrant workers, tourists, students and other persons by special trains.

After the order, the Ministry of Railways (MoR) has revealed the list of special trains planned to be run today (Friday).

Here is the full list of special trains planned to run today:

1. Lingampalli to Hatia

2. Aluva to Bhubaneswar

3. Nashik to Lucknow

4. Nashik to Bhopal

5. Jaipur to Patna

6. Kota to Hatia

Earlier, the Ministry of Railways said that these special trains will be run from point to point on the request of both the concerned State Governments as per the standard protocols for sending and receiving such stranded persons.

The Ministry of Railways has also said that the passengers have to be screened by sending states and only those found asymptomatic will be allowed. The sending State Govts will have to bring passengers in batches to the designated railway station in sanitized buses following social distancing norms and other precautions, said the Ministry of Railways.