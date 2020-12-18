'Cheap theatrics': Harsimrat Kaur Badal slams Kejriwal over tearing of farm laws; dubs it insult to farmers' struggle

Former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Thursday hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for insulting the farmers' struggle with "cheap theatrics by tearing copies of the farm laws" which he was among the first to notify in the country.

In a statement here, Badal said the Delhi Chief Minister was known as a "dramabaaz" but this time he had indulged in unparalleled hypocrisy by tearing the same laws in the Vidhan Sabha which he had notified on November 23.

Asking Kejriwal to have mercy on the farmers, she said it was strange that the Delhi CM had only suddenly discovered that farmers were sitting out in the open in cold wave conditions and that more than twenty farmers had passed away.

"The Delhi chief minister is only shedding crocodile tears in a desperate bid to wipe away the blot he has put on his name by rushing to notify the farm laws on the directions of the central government. These dramas however will not help. Farmers know that Kejriwal and AAP have never supported their struggle and that Kejriwal has always danced to the tune of the central government".