'Arvind Kejriwal puts chameleons to shame': BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi's jibe after Delhi CM tears farm laws

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Meenakshi Lekhi on Thursday slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after the latter tore the copies of the recently enacted farm laws in the assembly session earlier in the day.
"Arvind Kejriwal puts chameleons to shame when it comes to changing colours within seconds," said Lekhi and pointed out that the three farm laws had been published in the Delhi Gazette on November 23, and that they were tearing up the copies of the act after notifying one of the farm laws in Delhi.
"Centre’s three farm laws were notified in Delhi Gazette on November 23. Now, they’re tearing copies of same act in Delhi Assembly after notifying. This is opportunistic politics," the BJP MP added.
Taking another jibe at the Delhi CM, Lekhi said that he is "the expert of U-turns and a champion of politics of bluff".
Earlier, Kejriwal tore the copies of the enacted farm laws in the special assembly session and accused the BJP of bringing these laws to get funds for elections.
"BJP has made the elections very costly in the last few years. The farm laws have been made by the BJP for getting funds for elections," Kejriwal said.
"BJP leaders say that the farmers could sell their produce at any place in the country. The Minimum Support Price (MSP) of paddy in the country is Rs 1,868. In Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, paddy is being sold at Rs 900-1,000. Where will these farmers sell their produce to earn a good price?" he asked.
"The country's farmers will actually not sell their produce. The industrialists will buy the farm produce in Uttar Pradesh and then sell it at exorbitant prices across the country," he added.
