'Arvind Kejriwal puts chameleons to shame': BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi's jibe after Delhi CM tears farm laws

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Meenakshi Lekhi on Thursday slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after the latter tore the copies of the recently enacted farm laws in the assembly session earlier in the day.

"Arvind Kejriwal puts chameleons to shame when it comes to changing colours within seconds," said Lekhi and pointed out that the three farm laws had been published in the Delhi Gazette on November 23, and that they were tearing up the copies of the act after notifying one of the farm laws in Delhi.

