'Cheap publicity': Pranab Mukherjee's memoir sparks Twitter spat between son and daughter

Pranab Mukherjee's magnum opus, touted by the publisher as a political squealer, has led to a public spat between his son Abhijit and daughter Sharmishtha who are incidentally both Congress leaders.

Abhijit set the tone for the polemics when he said that he wanted to sift through the memoirs and asked the publishers not to release the book without his nod. Sharmistha, clearly miffed, ticked off her brother for scouting for "cheap publicity" and barred him from creating "unnecessary hurdles" in the release of the book.

Interestingly, the spat has erupted just when excerpts of the tell-tale memoir, in which the former President blames Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh for the Congress’ exit from power, are doing the rounds.

Abhijit, a former Congress MP, also tweeted that "motivated excerpts" were circulating in "certain media platforms" without his consent. "Since my father is no more, I being his son want to go through the contents of the final copy of the book before it's publication as I believe, had my father been alive today, he too would have done the same," he wrote.