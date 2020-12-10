Pranab Mukherjee Birth Anniversary: Remembering the man who dedicated his life to public service

A former member of the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha, Pranab Mukherjee was born December 11, 1935. A veteran Congress leader, Mr Mukherjee was close to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and, over the course of his political career, held a number of key ministerial berths, including Finance, Defence and External Affairs.

Mukherjee played a crucial role in steering the Cabinet pre-Lok Sabha elections when Prime Minister Manmohan Singh underwent a heart bypass surgery in 2008–09 by taking additional charges as chairman of the Cabinet Committee of Political Affairs and Union Minister in the Finance Ministry despite already being Union Minister of External Affairs.

His political career concluded with the retirement as the President of India. Among many things, he will be remembered for the steps he took to make the Rashtrapati Bhavan closer to the people. He opened it up for the public and made a museum.



On the occasion of his 85th Birth Anniversary, his foundation took to Twitter to celebrate the day with reliving the held and practiced throughout his life.