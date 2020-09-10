PMModi lauds Union Minister Babul Supriyo’s musical tribute to Pranab Mukherjee

Kolkata: PM Modi on Thursday lauded the efforts by Union Minister Babul Supriyo who paid a musical tribute to former President Pranab Mukherjee. Mukherjee passed away on August 31 in Delhi. Supriyo is the MP from Asansol constituency in West Bengal. Mukherjee too belonged to the same state with his ancestral home in Birbhum district while he had contested and won the Lok Sabha elections from Jangipur constituency twice on a Congress ticket.

“A touching tribute to the remarkable Pranab Da! @SuPriyoBabul expresses the sentiments of our entire nation,” read PM Modi’s tweet while striking a chord with the Bengali community by referring to Pranab as Da or elder brother, a colloquial reference in the regional language.

Supriyo’s tweeted with the link of the song on Youtube. "My Humble Tribute to beloved Ex-President Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee. Tagore’s "Dhaye Jeno Mor Shokol Bhalo Basha". Thanks to the affection & most importantly, the idea itself from PranabDa’s Son Abhijeet Mukherjee @SaregamaGlobal."

The song is doing the rounds on social media, moreso after PM Modi’s tweet.

The visuals are a pictorial depiction of Mukherjee’s life cutting across party lines.

The former President is seen with PM Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind, former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, PV Narasimha Rao, Manmohan Singh, Atal Bihari Vajpayee. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat and Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi are also part of the audio visual.

Mukherjee's interaction with international leaders has also been touched upon with pictures along with former first lady of the United States, Hilary Clinton, US former Presidents George W Bush, Barack Obama and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Shiekh Hasina amongst others

