Chattisgarh will provide an annual grant of Rs 6000 to landless agro-labourers: CM Bhupesh Baghel

Raipur: ‘Rajiv Gandhi Grameen Bhumiheen Krishi Mazdoor Nyay Yojana’ was launched in Chhattisgarh on Wednesday. With the launch of the scheme, the registration process also started to provide benefits to the eligible beneficiaries.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel extended hearty congratulations to the agro-labourers in the state for the successful launch of the scheme and requested them to register under the scheme to avail the benefits, a government press release said.

CM said, “Chhattisgarh Government's initiative will ensure justice to the needy people in the state, and also added a new chapter”.

The registration for this Nyay Yojana has started from September 1st will run up to till 30 November 2021. More than 10 lakh landless agricultural laborers will be benefitted under the scheme, he said.

For each family, a grant amount of Rs 6,000 per year will be deposited directly into their bank account.

“Our top leaders have given us this mantra that money should be put in the pockets of poor families by all means so as to save them from the vicious cycle of debt in times of economic crisis,'' Baghel said.

The Chhattisgarh Government’s initiative to provide financial aid to the farmers has strengthened the market, in the same way, the financial help to be provided to the landless agricultural laborers under aforementioned scheme will also provide impetus to the rural economy, he added.

Head of rural landless agricultural labourer families will have to register on the portal of "Rajiv Gandhi Grameen Bhoomiheen Krishi Mazdoor Nyay Yojana" within the stipulated time frame to avail benefits, the communication said.

The head of the family can register for the scheme by submitting the application to the Secretary, Gram Panchayat, with the photocopy of following documents – Aadhar card, bank passbook and a mobile number.

Published on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 10:57 PM IST