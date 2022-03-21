Charanjit Singh Channi meets Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann in Chandigarh

Punjab's former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday met and congratulated the state's new CM Bhagwant Mann in Chandigarh, reported news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday cautioned his party MLAs against making any recommendation for any illegitimate work while asking them to work for resolving people's problems.

He also asked the Aam Aadmi Party legislators to work hard for turning Punjab into a vibrant state.

Cautioning the MLAs against making any illegitimate recommendation, he said, "If you recommend for anybody, it means you are taking away somebody else's right." Mann gave the advice while addressing his party's 91 MLAs at Mohali here.

"People have given us a very big mandate. We have to reach every nook and corner to resolve people's issues. We have to bring change in people's lives," said Mann in his address.

"Wherever there is a problem we have to go there. We should not see we got less number of votes from this village," said Mann.

The Aam Aadmi Party romped home with 92 seats in the 117-member Punjab assembly, decimating the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party combine, BJP-Punjab Lok Congress-SAD (Sanyukt).

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 02:32 PM IST