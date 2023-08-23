Chandrayaan-3 Landing Live Stream Watched By Over 8 Million People On YouTube, All Previous Records Broken

Having initiated its 40-day journey from Sriharikota's Sathish Dhawan Space Centre, the Chandrayaan-3 mission led by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully landed. This journey, spanning from its launch in July to the ongoing lunar landing attempt, represents a considerable distance covered in India's third lunar mission.

Over 8 million people had tuned in to watch the live stream on YouTube when India achieved the historic feat.

As per social media accounts, the live stream broke down all previous records of live viewership on any YouTube channel in the world. The previous record was reportedly held by YouTuber Casimiro who garnered 6.5 million viewership during the Brazil vs. Croatia match in the quarterfinals 2022 during the FIFA world cup.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

India's Chandrayaan-3 has successfully touched down on the moon's southern pole, positioning India as the fourth nation to execute a gentle landing on the lunar terrain, following the United States, China, and the former Soviet Union.

"India is on the Moon," announced ISRO chief S Somanath as Chandrayaan 3 lander module Vikram made soft and safe landing.

"Success of Chandrayaan-3 gives us the confidence to undertake more challenging future missions," Somnath said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)