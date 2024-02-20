Chandigarh Mayoral Polls: SC Orders Recounting Of 8 Invalidated Votes In Favour of AAP

Chandigarh Mayoral Elections |

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, after examining the invalidated ballot papers in controversial Chandigarh mayoral polls, said all 8 invalidated votes should be recounted. The SC also observed that all 8 votes invalidated by presiding officer Anil Masih were in favour of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s mayor candidate Kuldeep Kumar.

"We will direct that the votes at the poll shall be recounted and these 8 shall be treated as valid and results be declared on the basis of that," CJI Chandrachud said.

Earlier on Monday, the SC had demanded the ballot papers to be produced before it. As they were produced before the top court today, the CJI showed the ballots to the lawyers and said, "All 8 have received the stamp for Kuldeep Kumar. The votes are cast for Kuldeep Kumar. What he (returning officer) does is, he puts a single line. Just one line, as seen in the video."

CJI Chandrachud went on to probe Masih over his earlier submission that he put lines on 8 ballots as they were defaced.

"Mr.Masih, yesterday you told us that you put the lines because the ballot papers were defaced. Where is the ballot paper defaced?" CJI asked.

Masih, however, failed to provide a satisfactory clarification.