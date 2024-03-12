'Chale The Himachal Karne, Haryana Ho Gaya': Congress Reacts Amid BJP-JJP Split Reports

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar | Photo Credit: PTI



The Congress party has responded to reports indicating a rift between the ruling parties of Haryana, BJP, and JJP. Congress leader Pawan Khera criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) while sharing a news clip about the split.

Pawan Khera wrote on X, "Chale The Himachal Karne, Haryana Ho Gaya," which roughly translates to "They went to Himachal to topple the government, but the Haryana government is falling."



Reports suggest that the senior leadership of both the BJP and JJP (Jannayak Janata Party) have convened separate meetings with their respective MLAs. Prior to these gatherings, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is scheduled to convene a meeting of all BJP ministers at his residence.

Government sources, speaking to The Indian Express, have hinted at the potential for a "comprehensive Cabinet reshuffle" that excludes any representation from the JJP. Instead, the BJP is allegedly considering garnering support from Independent MLAs, with plans to accommodate several of them in the Cabinet.

Haryana CM to contest LS election

Earlier today, reports emerged suggesting that Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is likely to resign on Tuesday. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is anticipated to nominate Khattar as its candidate from the Karnal constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP is currently contemplating Nayab Saini or Sanjay Bhatia as potential replacements for Khattar. It is reported that the entire Khattar cabinet will collectively tender their resignations.