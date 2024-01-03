Chain Snatcher Caught Red-Handed! Bengaluru Traffic Cops Nab Man Escaping After Snatching Chain, Commissioner Shares Video

Chain snatcher caught red-handed in Bengaluru | X/@CPBlr

Bengaluru, January 3: Two personnel of the Bengaluru traffic police department caught a chain snatcher red-handed on Tuesday, January 2. A video of the incident, recorded by a body-worn camera, was shared by Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda. The video showed how the Bengaluru traffic police personnel chased and nabbed a man who was trying to escape after snatching chains.

"Bengaluru Traffic Police doing their bit on new year day to capture a chain snatcher red hand. As captured in their Body Worn Camera," read a post shared with the video on the official account of Bengaluru Police Commissioner. The two cops who nabbed the chain snatcher are Assistant Sub-Inspector Ramachandra and Woman Police Constable Sandhya.

Chain snatcher caught red-handed by Bengaluru traffic police

Bengaluru Traffic Police doing their bit on new year day to capture a chain snatcher red hand. As captured in their Body Worn Camera !

ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ಸಂಚಾರ ಪೊಲೀಸರು ಹೊಸ ವರ್ಷದ ಮೊದಲ ದಿನ ಸರಗಳ್ಳ ನೊಬ್ಬನನ್ನು ರೆಡ್ ಹ್ಯಾಂಡ್ ಆಗಿ ಹಿಡಿಯುವಲ್ಲಿ ಯಶಸ್ವಿಯಾದ ಕ್ಷಣಗಳು ಅವರ ಬಾಡಿ ಕ್ಯಾಮೆರಾದಲ್ಲಿ ಸೆರೆಹಿಡಿದಂತೆ... pic.twitter.com/qm7rPvhdsl — CP Bengaluru ಪೊಲೀಸ್ ಆಯುಕ್ತ ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು (@CPBlr) January 3, 2024

Here's how cops caught chain snatcher

ASI Ramachandra and Constable Sandhya were doing their duties at the Magadi Road when a person informed them about a chain-snatching incident. They learned that the snatcher was escaping in an auto-rickshaw. The ASI chased the auto-rickshaw and eventually caught the snatcher. The accused was handed over to the Magadi Road Law and Order Police Station.

Gold chain and cash recovered from accused

Upon checking the accused, the two cops recovered a gold chain and cash. After questioning the snatcher, the police detained another man suspected to be involved in the chain snatching incident. The two accused have been identified as Senthil and Vijay.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) MN Anucheth praised the cops who nabbed the chain snatcher red-handed. "A woman informed traffic police deployed at the Magadi Road about a chain snatching incident. ASI chased the auto and caught the chain snatcher. A gold chain and cash were found when they caught the person escaping in an auto-rickshaw," the senior cop was quoted as saying.