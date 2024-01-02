Viral Visuals Show Drunk Partygoers Creating Ruckus While Celebrating New Year 2024 In Bengaluru; Check Reactions

Bengaluru New Year Party |

A Kannada news channel captured and aired the post-party scenes from the street of Bengaluru on New Year's Eve. It highlighted the youth in the city being in a worrying state. It showed several young men and women drunk and almost unaware of themselves after the intoxication. They were seen miserably losing their balance, falling on the roads under the influence of alcohol, and involved in drunk-talking.

Great to see these young people (from Bengaluru and other parts of the country) celebrating and partying really hard for achieving 2024. Without them, we couldn't have got 2024. 🙏🏽pic.twitter.com/boe6bUJND8 — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) January 2, 2024

Police on spot

Police patrolling was also evident in the area where people were spotted lying on the roadside creating ruckus and getting escorted by friends with liquor bottles in hand. Both female and male police were on duty whistling and taking rounds in the party place of the IT hub.

Internet reacts

The visuals showing youngsters blind drunk raised eyeballs after it went viral on social media. It triggered reactions on X where netizens expressed their views on the incident displaying the youths partying to get uncontrollably high. Honestly, the internet found it concerning for the country where the new generation was lost in the influence of alcohol.

What is wrong with people? I understand partying to some extent. But this is horrendous. They are barely able to walk on their own.Really westernisation is going to be a disaster for the next generation. ☹️☹️#HappyNewYear2024 #NewYear2024 https://t.co/KtsAHbRhIB — Pratham (@PSDEO1) January 2, 2024

"What is wrong with people? I understand partying to some extent. But this is horrendous. They are barely able to walk on their own," tweeted an X user replying to the viral video. Calling the situation of youths partying without knowing their capacities and limits "pitiable," a user suggested that they need rehabilitation. On a different note, some still wrote, "That's up to them, and u r not judge."

pity for the situation....need rehabilitation centers particularly to cure this.... https://t.co/d8wNhPWNqH — RKj™🇮🇳 (@radhakrsnaj) January 2, 2024

People also addressed the point of how Kannada-speaking locals often feel extremely proud of their language and culture and asked whether such westernised party sense was acceptable in the light of the ideas ever preached. With respect to this, a few believed (in a racist manner) it was mostly the non-Kannadigas partying and getting drunk there.