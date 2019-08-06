Centre’s decision to revoke Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir leaves Congress divided

New Delhi: While the government is celebrating the "historic decision" with regard to Jammu and Kashmir, the main opposition party Congress is divided on whether to support or oppose the move.

Former Union home minister P Chidambaram declared it as the worst day in the Constitutional history of India and warned that every political party should wake up on this issue as it can be done in other states too by dismissing the state governments and imposing President's rule.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad condemned the government's proposal to revoke Article 370 which gives the special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Responding to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement in the House, Azad accused the BJP of murdering the Constitution. Later, many other leaders also came in support of scrapping Article 370.

Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Deepender Hooda tweeted in favour of scrapping it saying that Article 370 has lost relevance in the 21st Century and it should be abolished.

"It is my opinion that Article 370 has no relevance in the 21st century and it should be revoked. It is also in the interest of the country's unity and people of Jammu and Kashmir that are an integral part of the party.

But it is the responsibility of the current government to executive this in the environment of peace and belief," Hooda tweeted. Another Congress leader and party MLA from Rae Bareli Sadar, Aditi Singh tweeted in favour of scrapping the Article 370.

According to sources, a difference of opinions openly breaks up in the internal level of the party. Many leaders said that opposing the move will be harmful to the party as the public sentiments are in favour of the government proposal.

Although it has passed in Rajya Sabha and will be taken in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, few leaders are of the opinion that if the Congress will support the bill then questions will be put up that why anything was not done in their rule for many years.

Amid this situation, top leadership is observing the whole situation and the Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have not given any statement. Both leaders were also present in the meeting of MPs in Parliament that took place on Monday afternoon.

According to sources, senior leaders are being instructed to stay alert as meeting likely to be called later in the evening on Tuesday.

The central government had revoked Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and proposed that the state be bifurcated into two Union Territories, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The Jammu & Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, 2019, which strips Jammu and Kashmir's status of a state and converts it into a Union Territory with legislature and carving out Ladakh region as a UT without legislature, was passed in a division pressed by the opposition with 125 votes in favour and 61 against, and an NCP member abstained.