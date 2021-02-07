Centre striving hard to uplift the status of eastern India: PM Modi

Kolkata: Inaugurating multiple central government projects like the BPCL LPG terminal and the Dhobi-Durgapur Natural gas line at Haldia’s Petrochem, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that with the upcoming projects undertaken by the BJP-led central government, Kolkata will be once again the industrial hub of eastern India.

“The BJP government is striving hard to uplift the status of eastern India. Today, foundation stones of four new projects have been laid. Once these projects start, not only will employment be generated for eastern India, but also people of Bihar, Jharkhand, and even the North-East will benefit,” mentioned the Prime Minister, adding that the ‘One nation, one gas grid' is necessary for India.

Noting that the Shyamaprasad Port in Kolkata has been modernised, Modi mentioned the necessity of revamping the Haldia Port Trust to increase connectivity with other countries.

“Under the Prime Minister Urja Ganga pipeline, West Bngal’s Durgapur has been connected. More than 2 crore people will now get gas supply and employment. Today, India is in the position to export gas,” mentioned PM Modi, urging the West Bengal state government to connect Haldia’s Jagdishpur pipeline with Durgapur.

“People will get clean gas through the pipeline and at a cheap rate. More than 99% of people in eastern India have been ensured LPG gas. Hydrogen Mission has a mention in the Union Budget and with the implementation of Hydrogen Mission, the pollution menace will also be curbed,” stated Modi.

Apart from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had also attended the program.