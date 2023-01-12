Centre rolls out free foodgrains scheme for over 80 crore poor

Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday rolled out a new scheme of Pradhan Mantri Gaarib Kalyan Ann Yojana from Jan 1, 2023 benefitting over 80 crore poor and the poorest of poor people.

Keeping in view welfare of the beneficiaries and in order to maintain uniformity across the states, free foodgrains will be provided under PMGKAY for the year 2023 to all PHH and AAY beneficiaries, as per entitlement under NFSA. The integrated scheme will strengthen the provisions of NFSA, 2013 in terms of accessibility, affordability and availability of foodgrains for the poor.

Necessary steps have already been taken for smooth implementation of the PMGKAY in the field, under which a notification has been issued for making price of foodgrains zero for AAY and PHH beneficiaries, resolution of technical issues at fair price shops (FPS), advisory related to margin to the FPS dealers, zero prices in the print receipts given to beneficiaries etc.

The Central Government will spend over Rs 2 lakh crore in 2023 as food subsidy under NFSA and other welfare schemes, to remove the financial burden of the poor and the poorest of the poor.



Seeds And Exports Coops: The cabinet also decided to set up a naional-level multi-state cooperative export society and multi-state cooperative seed society, both under the multi-state Cooperative Societies Ac, 2002, the first to export surplus goods and services produced by various cooperative societies and the second as an apex body to produce, procure, process, brand and label packages as also storage, marketing and distribution of the quality seeds.

The two proposed bodies will achieve the goal of “sahakar-se-samriddhi” through an inclusive growth model of cooperatives.