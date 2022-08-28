Centre promoting engineering, medical education in local languages: Amit Shah | PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the Central Governmenwas promoting education in engineering, technical and medical courses in local languages too, even as he called upon the student community to preserve their mother tongue by religiously using it at home.

Shah was addressing the graduating students of the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) in Gujarat’s capital Gandhinagar, at the university's first convocation ceremony.

Wishing the graduating students a bright future, he urged them, "If you want to be happy and satisfied, then working for others should be your top priority."

"I wish to tell the students and youth that irrespective of the medium of their studies, make sure you at least maintain using your mother tongue at home. We are now even promoting education in the mother tongue in engineering, technical and medical courses," he added.

Stressing on this point, the Union Home Minister added, "Preserve your own language. It is my request to you to speak, write and read in your own language at home."

Shah referred to the new National Education Policy (NEP) and said key stress of the policy was to create a new syllabus and set up universities considering the requirements of the country's future needs so as to relevantly connect the youth with development.

"The NEP puts an emphasis on providing knowledge and skill to the youth on the basis of future requirements. This is also being accomplished here," he said.

He expressed confidence that NFSU’s graduating students would work to achieve the purpose for which the NFSU was set up. Shah called it significant that they got these degrees during the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations.

Amit Shah said, "The journey of 75 years of independence has been beautiful, exciting and result-oriented, but our struggle for freedom was very painful. I would like to tell you all that do not even for a moment forget that someone has sacrificed his everything (to achieve the goal of an) independent and sovereign India in which you are breathing today," Shah said.

He said if they kept this close to their hearts, they would surely work for the country’s progress along with their own growth.

