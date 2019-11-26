Centre launches CodeIndia, app-based coding programme for school students across India

Principal scientific adviser, Vijay Raghavan's office launched a new application-based two-week training module titled CodeIndia for middle and intermediate level students across the country on Monday.

CodeIndia will teach students programming skills and develop an aptitude for building applications for various sectors like business, neuroscience, nuclear physics, artificial intelligence, aerospace and others.

'If data is the fuel for the engines of artificial intelligence and machine learning, being able to handle data puts you in the driver's seat. With CodeIndia, we hope to open the doors of opportunity to our school children to learn cutting edge computer science fundamentals. This can make them future-ready in every discipline,' Raghavan said.

The module will be delivered by a group of specialists and the students will get to interact with experts from scientific organisations like Conseil Européen pour la Recherche Nucléaire (CERN), Geneva, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Stanford University and others.

To make the programme accessible to all students, it will be delivered in English and regional languages based on where the programme will be delivered.

Code India will be used to creating a model curriculum for the human resource development ministry which will then be introduced in the curriculum.

Navodaya Vidyalaya in Jaffarpur Kalan, West Delhi, will be the first school to implement CodeIndia.