Centre denies permission to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for Nepal visit

Kolkata: A new slugfest started between BJP and TMC after the Ministry of External Affairs didn’t permit Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s visit to Nepal to attend Nepal Convention on December 11.

Notably, Nepal convention will be going on from December 10-12 and the Nepal Congress party had invited TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee to attend the convention.

According to ministry sources, the convention will be done by a particular political party for which permission was denied to Mamata Banerjee.

BJP state vice president Jay Prakash Majumdar said that the TMC is trying to politicize every move of the BJP-led central government.

“There must be some reason for which the permission was canceled. It has been a tendency of the TMC to malign the BJP at every point,” said Majumdar.

TMC spokesperson and state general secretary Kunal Ghosh alleged that the saffron camp is ‘jealous’ of the rising power of the TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee.

“BJP is completely politically bankrupt and they are not happy with the rise in power of Mamata Banerjee. The world knows what politics is being played by the BJP for which everyone is accepting the only alternative and credible face which is Mamata Banerjee,” said Kunal.

It can be recalled that in September last week, the Central government had denied permission to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to attend the World Peace Convention in Rome on October 6.

Citing that the conference is not equal in status for participation by the Chief Minister of a state, the Foreign Ministry denied permission to attend the program.

Taking this issue up, Kunal said that everyone knows that during the Trinamool Congress era, the state is violence-free and filled with development.

Earlier, the World Peace Convention had invited Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to Rome to attend the World Peace Convention where several heavyweight people from across the globe were present.

Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 09:37 PM IST