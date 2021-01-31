Centre confirms bird flu in poultry in 10 states

New Delhi: The Centre on Saturday confirmed outbreaks of Avian Influenza in poultry birds in 10 states and in crow, migratory, wild birds in 14 states.

Outbreaks of bird flu have been confirmed in Kerala, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir for poultry birds, the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying said in a press release.

The bird flu is confirmed in Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab and Bihar for crow, migratory and wild birds, it added.