Centre confirms bird flu in poultry in 10 states

New Delhi: The Centre on Saturday confirmed outbreaks of Avian Influenza in poultry birds in 10 states and in crow, migratory, wild birds in 14 states.
Outbreaks of bird flu have been confirmed in Kerala, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir for poultry birds, the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying said in a press release.
The bird flu is confirmed in Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab and Bihar for crow, migratory and wild birds, it added.
Avian Influenza has been confirmed in domestic fowl in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir UT.
Further, Avian Influenza has been confirmed in crow samples in Hamirpur district of Himachal Pradesh; Paschim Champaran district of Bihar and in samples from peacock in Udhampur as well as samples of crow in Poonch of UT of Jammu & Kashmir, the ministry said.
Sanitisation Certificate has been issued and Post Operation Surveillance Plan (POSP) is in place for all the epicentres of poultry outbreak in the states of Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, it said.
Control and Containment Operations (Cleaning and Disinfection) are going on in the affected epicentres of Haryana, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, the ministry further said, adding that surveillance work is continued at the places where positive results have been reported in species of birds excluding poultry.
Compensation is paid to farmers whose poultry birds, eggs and poultry feed are culled or disposed of by the state as per the Action Plan. The Department of Animal usbandry & Dairying (DAHD), Government of India provides funds to states and UTs on a 50:50 sharing basis under ASCAD component of its LH & DC Scheme.
All the States are reporting to the Department on daily basis regarding the control measures adopted by the states and UTs based on the Revised Action Plan for Prevention, Control and Containment of Avian Influenza 2021.
The Department is maintaining itsefforts to generate awareness about Avian through platforms including social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook handles.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)