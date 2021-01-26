Bird Flu in Maharashtra: 18,700 avian influenza fatalities reported so far

Avian influenza has now spread across several states in the country including Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and more.

It is observed on Jan 25, a total of 260 poultry birds have been found dead in Maharashtra from various districts viz. Satara 2, Solapur 32, Jalgaon 165, Jalna 16, Nanded 3, Amravati 20 and 22 at Nagpur. Mortality has been reported in other 16 birds like Herons, sparrows, Parrots etc with the break of Mumbai 2, Ratnagiri 3, Jalgaon 6, Beed 1, Parbhani, and 4 at Buldhana. Total 13 crows have been found dead in the state with a district-wise breakup of 7 in Mumbai, Ratnagiri 3, Beed 2 and 1 in Akola. Thus, in Maharashtra, a total of 289 birds have died on Jan 25.

The samples are being sent to the National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal and Disease Investigation Section, Pune for testing. A total of 18,700 deaths of various birds have been recorded till the date, since Jan 8.