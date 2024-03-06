Central Railway Team Successfully Rehabilitates 70 Year-Old Bridge & Constructs RUB By Pushing Method | FPJ

The Central Railway team of Engineers, Supervisors and Workmen successfully carried out two important infrastructure works as under: Rehabilitation of 70 years old major steel girder bridge between Khadavli to Vasind and Elimination of Level Crossing Gate no 64 by construction of Road Under Bridge by pushing method.

Confirming the development a senior official of CR said, these infrastructure works were carried out during the Special Traffic & Power Block taken on the mid-night of 02/03rd March on UP & Down North-East lines. "Rehabilitation of 70 years old major steel girder bridge between Khadavli to Vasind.

Steel Girder Bridge No- BR 73/2 between Khadavli and Vasind

Steel Girder Bridge No- BR 73/2 between Khadavli and Vasind, which was almost 70 years old was replaced by inserting 2 Retainers in place of existing 2 girders of both lines. The work was successfully carried out with a 220 Ton capacity Crane inspite of geographical and technical challenges" he said.

Apart from that Level Crossing Gate no 64 on the Vasind-Asangaon section has been eliminated by construction of a Road Under Bridge in its place. Inspite of its complicated location in circular portion of curve, the work was successfully carried out by using 15m rail cluster assembly instead of RH girder in push through method for RCC box pushing.