Central Gujarat BJP leader Tribhuvanbhai Panchal, wife brutally killed at home

Ahmedabad: In an incident that has shocked the ruling BJP here, an executive committee member of the party in central Gujarat’s Mahisagar district and his wife were found murdered on Thursday morning. Police said they were killed with sharp weapons.

The body of Tribhuvanbhai Panchal, who sustained brutal head injuries, was found in a pool of blood on the lawns of their home in Palla village in Mahisagar district’s Lunawada taluka (tehsil), while his wife Jashodaben’s body was found lying in the house.

An angry Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja said, “Some unknown assailants tried to kill the Panchal family late night yesterday. I have instructed the local SP to initiate immediate action and he has constituted teams of Local Crime Branch (LCB), Special Operation Group (SOG) and others to quickly nab the culprits.”

The Mahisagar Police soon reached the spot along with a team of the Forensic Science Laboratory and the dog squad and launched investigations.

Mahisagar Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) NV Patel said, “The Panchals were brutally attacked on the head and killed with sharp objects.”

“The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained. The police have formed various teams to investigate the murders. We are also taking the help of FSL, the dog squad, fingerprint experts and technical experts to nab the killers,” Patel added.

As soon as the news of the murder spread, a team of several BJP leaders rushed to the village.