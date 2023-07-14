'Central Govt's Conspiracy To Drown Delhi: AAP's Massive Allegation Over Water Released From Hathnikund Barrage Into Yamuna

The video showed flow of water towards Delhi (left) and no water released in the dam which supplies water to Muzaffarnagar in UP | Twitter

The political slugfest over Yamuna overflowing and causing flooding in several parts of Delhi continues to get intense as AAP leader and MP Sanjay Singh on Friday (July 14) took to Twitter and shared a video which claims and shows that though water is being released towards Delhi from the Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana despite Yamuna overflowing, no water was released to the dam that supplies water to Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh questioned that how was the water in Yamuna increasing when there was no rainfall in Delhi for the last four days?

The AAP leader, in his scathing tweet, said that Delhi floods was Central government's "conspiracy" and questioned if the BJP was purposely "drowning" Delhi. "Have shame, BJP people, how low will you stoop?" asked Sanjay Singh in his tweet.

Watch the video shared by Sanjay Singh in the tweet below

दिल्ली की बाढ़ केंद्र सरकार की साज़िश जब दिल्ली में बारिश नही हो रही है तो जानबूझकर दिल्ली में पानी छोड़कर दिल्ली को क्यों डूबा रही है BJP?

BJP वालों शर्म करो कितनी घटिया राजनीति करोगे? pic.twitter.com/17xNx6nMLk — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) July 14, 2023

This is not the first time that water released from Hathnikund Barrage into Yamuna has been raised by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had first tweeted about "excessive" water released from Haryana's Hathinikund Barrage on Wednesday.

Central Water Commission predicts 207.72 meter water level in Yamuna tonite. Not good news for Delhi.



There have been no rains in Delhi last 2 days, however, levels of Yamuna are rising due to abnormally high volumes of water being released by Haryana at Hathnikund barrage.… pic.twitter.com/3D0SI2eYUm — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 12, 2023

"There have been no rains in Delhi last 2 days, however, levels of Yamuna are rising due to abnormally high volumes of water being released by Haryana at Hathnikund barrage. Urge Centre to intervene and ensure that levels in Yamuna don’t rise further Highest Flood Level 207.49m (in 1978) Current Level 207.55m," Arvind Kejriwal had tweeted on Wednesday.

The Delhi Chief Minister had also written to Home Minister Amit Shah on the issue of water released from Hathnikund barrage.

My letter to Union Home Minister on Yamuna flood levels… pic.twitter.com/dqDMLWuIfe — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 12, 2023

Haryana responded to Kejriwal's claims. “The Delhi Chief Minister's claim that Yamuna's water level has risen due to the release of surplus water from the Hathnikund Barrage is absolutely false. It appears that his officers did not inform him of the accurate details. The letter written by Arvind Kejriwal to the Union Home Minister in this regard holds no significance,” said Devender Singh, Advisor (Irrigation) to the Chief Minister, Haryana in response to Kejriwal's comments.

