Bangladesh MP Murder Case: CCTV Footage Of Killers Leaving With Suitcase Surfaces; Illegal Migrant, Professional Butcher, Held From Mumbai

Shocking details have emerged in the Bangladeshi MP murder case. As per reports, Anwarul Azim Anar, who is believed to be murdered in Kolkata was skinned, and chopped up in an apartment and his body parts were disposed off in several plastic packets across the city.

Moreover, police have recovered CCTV visuals from the apartment in Kolkata where Anar was last seen with his friend hours before the murder. The CCTV footage from outside the apartment where Anar lived showed two men walking out casually. One of them is dragging a large suitcase, while the other one is seen carrying several plastic bags.

Police in a statement on Friday said that the initial probe into the “murder” of Anar revealed that one of his friends had paid around Rs 5 crore to kill the neighbouring country’s parliamentarian. The MP had been missing since May 12, two days after he landed in Kolkata.

West Bengal CID (Criminal Investigation Department) have arrested Jihad Hawladar, a Bangladeshi immigrant living in Mumbai illegally in the case. Hawladar, as per reports, has admitted to his role in murdering and mincing the MP’s body at an apartment in New Town in Kolkata. He is said to be a professional butcher.

Unbelievably details about the precise planning and execution of the crime have surfaced. According to reports, Hawladar revealed that a US citizen Akhtaruzzaman, who was born in Bangladesh, was the mastermind behind the crime. Hawladar and four other Bangladeshi nationals assassinated the MP in the New Town residence by suffocating him, per Akhtaruzzaman's orders.

Asaduzzaman Khan, the home minister of Bangladesh, announced on Wednesday that Anar had been found dead and that three persons had been taken into custody.

Within the New Town flat, the Bengal CID discovered bloodstains and many plastic bags that they suspect were used to dispose of the body parts.

According to police, there is circumstantial evidence that the MP was first strangled before his corpse was dismembered.

After murdering Anar, the gang then proceeded to skin the body, remove all the flesh, and mince it to destroy any chance of identification, according to what Hawladar allegedly informed police. After that, the bones were broken up into little bits and the remains were placed into plastic bags. The suspect said that these parcels were moved and disposed of all throughout Kolkata.

According to the authorities, they are attempting to find out more about where the deceased politician from Bangladesh's body parts are located.