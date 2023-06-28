 CCEA Clears ₹3.7K Cr Worth Sustainable Agriculture Schemes For Farmers
FPJ BureauUpdated: Wednesday, June 28, 2023, 08:33 PM IST
article-image

New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Modi, on Wednesday cleared a bouquet of innovative schemes with an outlay of ₹3,70,128 crore for overall wellbeing and economic betterment of farmers by promoting sustainable agriculture.

The initiatives will boost farmers' income, strengthen natural/organic farming, rejuvenate soil productivity and ensure food security.
The CCEA also approved continuation of Urea Subsidy Scheme; ₹3,68,676.7 Crore committed for urea subsidy for 3 years (2022-23 to 2024-25).

Self-sufficiency in urea production

The government claimed India is on its way to become "Atmanirbhar" in Urea by 2025-26. Setting up and revival of 6 urea production units at Chambal Ferti Ltd., Kota-Rajasthan, Matix Ltd., Panagarh-West Bengal, Ramagundam-Telangana, Gorakhpur-UP, Sindri-Jharkhand and Barauni-Bihar since 2018 is helping to make the country 'Atmanirbhar' in terms of urea production and availability. Indigenous production of urea has increased from the level of 225 LMT during 2014-15, to 250 LMT during 2021-22.

In 2022-23, production capacity has increased to 284 LMT. These along with Nano Urea Plants will reduce our current import dependency in urea and finally make us self-sufficient by 2025- 26.

Sulphur coated urea now in India

Another initiative of the package is that the Sulphur coated Urea (Urea Gold) is being introduced in the country for the first time. It is more economical and efficient than the currently used Neem coated urea. It will address Sulphur deficiency for the soil in the country. It will also save input costs for the farmers and also raise incomes for farmers with enhanced production & productivity.

About one lakh Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samruddhi Kendras (PMKSKs) have already come up in the country. For the convenience of farmers, the farm inputs are being provided as a one stop solution for all needs of farmers.

