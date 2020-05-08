CBSE to conduct pending Class 10, 12 board exams from July 1 to 15: HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

Pending CBSE class 10, 12 board exams, which were postponed due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown, will now be conducted from July 1 to 15, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced on Friday.

"The students have been impatiently waiting for the schedule for pending exams. It has been decided today that the exams will be conducted from July 1 to 15," he said.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce a detailed schedule of the exams later in the evening.

Earlier, the HRD minister had also announced the examination dates for JEE(Mains), JEE-Advanced and NEET 2020.

"JEE-Mains will be held from July 18-23, while JEE-Advanced will be held in August. NEET will be conducted on July 26," Pokhriyal said.

The JEE-Mains examination is held for admission to engineering colleges except IITs across the country and the NEET examination is conducted for medical colleges.

Earlier, due to the COVID-19 pandemic crisis, the exams were postponed to contain the spread of the virus.

The National Testing Agency also provided the students who are appearing for an exam to change their opted centres for the two tests as the lockdown has caused the students to move to different places.