CBSE to conduct Class 10, 12 board exams after lockdown

The HRD Ministry has also refuted rumours about the cancellation of the board examinations. The ministry said that as soon as the situation becomes normal, the board examinations of Class 10 and 12 will be conducted.

Nishank said: "The students of Class 10 and 12 will be promoted only after the board examinations. There is no plan to promote them without examination."

On Tuesday, Nishank held an important meeting with the education ministers and education secretaries of all the states. Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia, who attended the meeting, had asked to release the results of the students only on the basis of internal examination by not having the remaining board exams of Class 10 and 12.

Sisodia had said: "For the next year, the entire syllabus should be reduced by at least 30 per cent and the entrance examinations for JEE, NEET and other higher educational institutions should also be taken on the basis of reduced syllabus."

"It will not be possible to conduct the remaining exams of the CBSE's Class 10 and 12. Therefore, children should be promoted on the basis of internal examination as the children of Class 9 and 11 have passed," he suggested.

However, both the Union Human Resource Development Ministry and the CBSE rejected this suggestion of the Delhi government. The CBSE said that there are no plans to admit students to the next class without taking board exams.