CBSE Class 12 board exams 2021: Edu Min Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announces date sheet - Check out the timetable here

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Tuesday announced date-sheet of CBSE board exams for class 12.
Students who will appear for the CBSE board exams 2021 this year will be able to check the date sheet for the same on the official website of CBSE, cbse.nic.in or on cbseacademic.nic.in, once it's uploaded.
Steps to download the date sheet
Visit the official website of CBSE, cbse.nic.in or on cbseacademic.nic.in
Click on the ‘New Website’ option
Click on the link for the class 10 or 12 date sheet
The detailed timetable will be displayed on the screen
Download and take a printout of the date sheet for future reference