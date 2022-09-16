CBI takes over probe from Goa police into Sonali Phogat death case | ANI

On Friday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team from Delhi reached the office of Goa CBI in connection with the alleged murder case of BJP leader and actor Sonali Phogat.

Bambolim, Goa | CBI team from Delhi reaches Goa CBI office in connection with the Sonali Phogat murder case pic.twitter.com/3zr8I62U2S — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2022

The CBI took over the matter for further investigation on Thursday and registered an FIR in the case, which was followed by an order for a detailed probe in the case.

The development comes several days after Goa CM Pramod Sawant said that he would request Union Home Minister Amit Shah to hand over the Phogat murder case to the CBI.

On September 12, the Ministry of Home Affairs recommended CBI probe into the case.

Earlier, on Sunday, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar also assured the late actor's family that the probing agency would investigate Phogat's death as the family wasn't satisfied with the Goa police's investigation.

While speaking to the media, CM Khattar said, "We had asked for a CBI probe in writing but they have stated that first Goa would complete their own investigation and if the family is not satisfied with it, the investigation will be handed over to CBI."

Sonali Phogat, who rose to fame with her TikTok videos, contested the 2019 Haryana election as a BJP candidate. However, she lost to then Congress leaser, Kuldeep Bishnoi, who has since joined the saffron party. She has also appeared in the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss in the year, 2020.