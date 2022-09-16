e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaCBI takes over probe from Goa police into Sonali Phogat death case

CBI takes over probe from Goa police into Sonali Phogat death case

The CBI took over the matter for further investigation on Thursday and registered an FIR in the case, which was followed by an order for a detailed probe in the case.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 16, 2022, 03:07 PM IST
article-image
CBI takes over probe from Goa police into Sonali Phogat death case | ANI

On Friday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team from Delhi reached the office of Goa CBI in connection with the alleged murder case of BJP leader and actor Sonali Phogat.

The CBI took over the matter for further investigation on Thursday and registered an FIR in the case, which was followed by an order for a detailed probe in the case.

The development comes several days after Goa CM Pramod Sawant said that he would request Union Home Minister Amit Shah to hand over the Phogat murder case to the CBI.

On September 12, the Ministry of Home Affairs recommended CBI probe into the case.

Earlier, on Sunday, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar also assured the late actor's family that the probing agency would investigate Phogat's death as the family wasn't satisfied with the Goa police's investigation.

While speaking to the media, CM Khattar said, "We had asked for a CBI probe in writing but they have stated that first Goa would complete their own investigation and if the family is not satisfied with it, the investigation will be handed over to CBI."

Sonali Phogat, who rose to fame with her TikTok videos, contested the 2019 Haryana election as a BJP candidate. However, she lost to then Congress leaser, Kuldeep Bishnoi, who has since joined the saffron party. She has also appeared in the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss in the year, 2020.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

CBI takes over probe from Goa police into Sonali Phogat death case

CBI takes over probe from Goa police into Sonali Phogat death case

Supreme Court refuses to entertain PIL seeking uniform dress code in educational institutions across...

Supreme Court refuses to entertain PIL seeking uniform dress code in educational institutions across...

Gujarat: Vadodara woman finds out husband is transman after 8 years of marriage; files plaint

Gujarat: Vadodara woman finds out husband is transman after 8 years of marriage; files plaint

Chinese loan apps: ED freezes Rs 46.67 cr worth funds kept in Paytm, others; payment gateway firms...

Chinese loan apps: ED freezes Rs 46.67 cr worth funds kept in Paytm, others; payment gateway firms...

We want to transform India into manufacturing hub: PM Modi at SCO Summit 2022

We want to transform India into manufacturing hub: PM Modi at SCO Summit 2022