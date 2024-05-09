Shocking Video Shows BSP Chandauli Candidate Satyendra Kumar Maurya Carrying Pistol While Filing Nomination Papers; Removes It After Police Stops Him

In an unexpected development, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate from Chandauli Lok Sabha seat Satyendra Kumar Maurya had taken a pistol to the collectorate while filing his nomination on Wednesday. Maurya, who was carrying a pistol tucked to his waist, was stopped for carrying a licensed weapon while entering the Collectorate, causing confusion among his supporters.

The incident was captured on video in which Maurya was stopped by police officers for the possessing weapon. He had reached the Collectorate to file his nomination papers. Officers checked the weapon and found his license to be valid.

However, as soon as Maurya took out the pistol from his waist, it fell on the ground, causing confusion among the people accompanying him at the Collectorate. Fortunately, no one was hurt when the pistol fell to the ground. After filing the nomination, the pistol was returned to him and he was warned to be more careful in future.

The video of this incident went viral on social media.

“चाहें हो जाए जेल, पर भौकाल न हो फेल”



चंदौली में नामांकन करने पहुँचे बसपा प्रत्याशी सत्येंद्र मौर्य लाइसेंसी असलहा लेकर कलेक्ट्रेट पहुंच गए। आचार संहिता की याद आई तो कमर से पिस्टल निकाला। आनन फ़ानन में पिस्टल जमीन पर गिरा। हादसा होते बच ही गया बस। pic.twitter.com/i4fZe0leBO — SANJAY TRIPATHI (@sanjayjourno) May 8, 2024

Voting in Chandauli and other constituencies for the seventh and final phase of elections in Uttar Pradesh is slated for June 1.

Who is Satyendra Kumar Maurya?

Maurya, who hails from Gosai Pur village in the Ajagara constituency of Varanasi, has been associated with the BSP for more than 20 years. According to his affidavit, Maurya has been educated up to 12th grade and has Rs 9.63 lakh in his bank account while his wife Manorama Devi holds Rs 4.98 in her account. Apart from this, he has Rs 2.5 lakh in cash and his wife has Rs 1.25 lakh in cash. Maurya's total assets amount to Rs 2 crore.

The party in March declared his run from the Chanduali Lok Sabha constituency, where the second-most dominant community is the Mauryas – first being the Yadavs. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fielded Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey, while the Samajwadi Party gave ticket to former minister Virendra Singh.

The Chandauli constituency will witness an interesting electoral battle as all the three major parties have fielded candidates from different communities. After the Samajwadi Party and BJP gave tickets to candidates from Thakur and Brahmin communities respectively, the BSP's fielding of a candidate from the Maurya community has changed the equation in the Chandauli Lok Sabha seat.