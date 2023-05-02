 CBI seizes ₹20 Cr cash from premises of former CMD of PSU WAPCOS Limited
CBI seizes ₹20 Cr cash from premises of former CMD of PSU WAPCOS Limited

Gupta was booked recently for amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, May 02, 2023, 08:15 PM IST
CBI seizes ₹20 Cr cash from premises of former CMD of PSU WAPCOS Limited

New Delhi: The CBI has seized more than Rs 20 crore in cash during searches at the premises of Rajinder Kumar Gupta, former Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of public sector undertaking WAPCOS Limited, officials said Tuesday.

Gupta was booked recently for amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

After registering the FIR against Gupta and his family members, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) teams conducted searches at his premises where Rs 20 crore in cash was seized in addition to documents related to properties and other valuables, they said.

WAPCOS, earlier known as Water and Power Consultancy Services (India) Limited, is a central public sector enterprise wholly owned by the government under the administrative control of the Ministry of Jal Shakti. 

