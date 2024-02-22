CBI Searches Ex-J&K Governor Satyapal Malik's Premises In Connection To Kiru Hydel Project

Former J&K governor Satya Pal Malik | Photo: PTI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is currently conducting searches at the premises of former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik in a corruption case linked to the Kiru Hydroelectric Power Project.

According to reports, the central agency is conducting raids at more than 30 places in connection with the Kiru Hydroelectric project in Jammu and Kashmir, including the premises of Satypal Malik.

The CBI is investigating alleged corruption linked to the awarding of a Kiru Hydroelectric project contract in the UT.

Meanwhile, Satyapal Malik, confirming the reports on the raid in a social media post, accused the government of unnecessarily harassing him.

"I have been ill for the last 3-4 days and am admitted to the hospital. Despite this, my house is being raided by the dictator through government agencies. My driver and my assistant are also being raided and harassed unnecessarily. I am a farmer's son, I will not be afraid of these raids. I am with the farmers," wrote Malik on Twitter.

पिछले 3-4 दिनों से मैं बिमार हूं ओर हस्पताल में भर्ती हूं। जिसके वावजूद मेरे मकान में तानाशाह द्वारा सरकारी एजेंसियों से छापे डलवाएं जा रहें हैं। मेरे ड्राईवर, मेरे साहयक के ऊपर भी छापे मारकर उनको बेवजह परेशान किया जा रहा है।

में किसान का बेटा हूं, इन छापों से घबराऊंगा नहीं। में… — Satyapal Malik 🇮🇳 (@SatyapalmalikG) February 22, 2024

CBI team from Ghaziabad reached Hisavda, the ancestral village of Satyapal Malik in Baghpat district, on Thursday morning.

According to reports, there is only one old mansion of Satyapal Malik in Hisavada, which is in a dilapidated condition. There the CBI team reached the house of Satbir Malik alias Hitler of Satyapal Malik's family and talked to him.

A section of social media is linking the raids with Malik's recent criticism of the government. Senior lawyer and activist Prashant Bhushan tweeted, "So now the Modi Govt’s CBI is raiding the residence of Former J&K Governor Satyapal Malik, who has become a fierce critic of this Govt & who exposed Modi’s role in the Pulwama attack!"

So now the Modi Govt’s CBI is raiding the residence of Former J&K Governor Satyapal Malik, who has become a fierce critic of this Govt & who exposed Modi’s role on the Pulwama attack! pic.twitter.com/Jhx899QXbv — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) February 22, 2024

Prashant also shared a clip of news regarding the CBI raid at Malik's residence.