CBI reached Jaipur to question ministers in Vishnu Vishnoi suicide case

A team from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) reached Jaipur on Tuesday to investigate into the case related to the suicide of police officer Vishnu Vishnoi in Churu. They questioned chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s OSD Devaram Saini.
The team also went to the home of Congress MLA from Sadulpur Krishna Poonia who was also questioned. Poonia a former Olympian faces allegations of political harassment. The timing of the team’s visit coincides with the ongoing political drama that is playing out in the state. Gehlot faces rebellion from deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and 18 other MLAs supporting him.
Vishnoi had left behind two suicide notes. He had written in the note addressed to SP Churu that he could not bear the pressure being put on him. Also the screenshots of his social media conversation with an RTI activist had gone viral after his death. There too he had written about leaving his job as he was getting trapped in dirty politics.
Saini was at the CBI office in Jaipur for over an hour. While leaving the office he tried to dodge the media. All he said was that he was there to meet someone known to him. Sources within the CBI however confirmed that Devaram Saini OSD to CM Gehlot had been questioned in the connection with the suicide case of Vishnu Vishnoi.
The team went to Poonia’s house on both Monday and Tuesday and questioned her about her alleged role in the death of police officer Vishnu Vishnoi. Poonia is among the MLAs supporting Gehlot during the political crisis the state is facing at present. She and her husband had been provided security by the state government after the death of Vishnoi. Poonia is a three-time Olympian and a winner of a gold medallist in the 2010 Asian Games. She is a recipient of Padma Shri and Arjuna Award.
Vishnu Vishnoi was the Station House Officer (SHO) at Rajgarh in Churu district of Rajasthan. Vishnoi had committed suicide by hanging himself at his official residence on Saturday, May 23 this year. His family had written to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and demanded that a CBI inquiry be conducted to probe into the reasons behind the suicide. This they said was necessary to ensure that there is no political or any other form of pressure on the investigators. A delegation of the Bishnoi community leaders had met the CM and demanded a CBI probe which Gehlot agreed.
