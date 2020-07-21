CBI reached Jaipur to question ministers in Vishnu Vishnoi suicide case

The team went to Poonia’s house on both Monday and Tuesday and questioned her about her alleged role in the death of police officer Vishnu Vishnoi. Poonia is among the MLAs supporting Gehlot during the political crisis the state is facing at present. She and her husband had been provided security by the state government after the death of Vishnoi. Poonia is a three-time Olympian and a winner of a gold medallist in the 2010 Asian Games. She is a recipient of Padma Shri and Arjuna Award.

Vishnu Vishnoi was the Station House Officer (SHO) at Rajgarh in Churu district of Rajasthan. Vishnoi had committed suicide by hanging himself at his official residence on Saturday, May 23 this year. His family had written to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and demanded that a CBI inquiry be conducted to probe into the reasons behind the suicide. This they said was necessary to ensure that there is no political or any other form of pressure on the investigators. A delegation of the Bishnoi community leaders had met the CM and demanded a CBI probe which Gehlot agreed.