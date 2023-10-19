CBI Launches Operation Chakra-II: Crack Down on Cyber Crime Networks Across 11 States in India | File Photo

Continuing its fight against transnational organised Cyber Crime Networks, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has launched Operation Chakra-II, aiming to combat and dismantle infrastructure of organised cyber-enabled financial crimes in India. This operation was conducted in collaboration with national and international agencies, alongside private sector giants.

During a nationwide crackdown, the CBI conducted intensive searches in five cases at 76 locations across multiple states, including Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Haryana, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Bihar, Delhi, West Bengal, and Himachal Pradesh.

Seizures made during raids

In the wake of Operation Chakra-II, 32 mobile phones, 48 laptops/hard disks, images of two servers, 33 SIM cards, and pen drives were confiscated and numerous bank account freezed. CBI also seized a dump of 15 email accounts, illuminating the intricate web of deceit spun by the accused.

Cases targeted under Operation Chakra-II

Among the cases targeted under Operation Chakra-II, two instances of International Tech Support Fraud Scam came to light. In these cases, the accused impersonated a global IT major and a multinational corporation with an online technology-driven trading platform. The accused, operating nine call centers across 5 States/UTs, systematically preyed on foreign nationals, masquerading as Technical Support Representatives.

Furthermore, Operation Chakra-II, fueled by critical intelligence from FIU India, cracked a sophisticated crypto-currency fraud operation. This audacious scheme, under the guise of a fake crypto mining operation, targeted unsuspecting Indian citizens, resulting in a staggering loss of over Rs. 100 crore to Indian victims. The CBI's relentless pursuit of justice ensures that those responsible for this reprehensible act will face the full force of the law.

Based on evidence gathered during Operation Chakra-II, law enforcement agencies internationally are being notified of details of identified victims, Shell companies, identified money mules, identified proceeds of crime , details of co-accused/ support elements for comprehensive action to dismantle these criminal networks. The CBI is working closely in the spirit of international police cooperation with its international counterparts, including Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of USA, Cyber crime Directorate and IFCACC of INTERPOL, the National Crime Agency (NCA) in the United Kingdom, Singapore Police Force and BKA of Germany to notify further leads.

