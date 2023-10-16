CBI Files Chargesheet in Manipur Viral Video Case: 6 Accused Named, Investigation Continues | Representative Image

In the Manipur Viral Video Case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday filed a chargesheet against six accused and a report against one Child in Conflict with the Law (CCL) at the CBI Court in Guwahati.

CBI had registered a case at the NSK Police Station, Thoubal on the request of the Manipur Government and further notification from the Government of India and taken over the investigation on June 21, 2023.

Manipur Viral Video Case

It was alleged that on May 4, 2023, a mob of approximately 900-1000 individuals, armed with sophisticated weapons, entered B. Phainom village in the Kangpokpi District of Manipur, vandalised and set houses ablaze, looted properties, assaulted villagers, committed murders, and sexually assaulted women. It was further alleged that two family members of one of the victims were also killed in the incident.

CBI's investigation revealed that the accused were involved in the said incident. The chargesheet was filed before the Special Judge, CBI Court, Guwahati, designated as per the orders of the Hon’ble Supreme Court.

Further investigation is ongoing, including the identification of other accused involved in the offenses beside other aspects of the case.

The public is reminded that the above findings are based on the investigation done by CBI and evidence collected by it. Under Indian law, the accused are presumed to be innocent until their guilt is finally established after a fair trial.

