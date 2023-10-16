NIA Arrests Suspect in Manipur Bomb Blast Case In Joint Operation with Assam Police |

In an intelligence-based joint operation with Assam Police, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Md. Noor Hussain from Silchar, Cachar District, Assam, in a case related to a bomb blast in Kwakta, Bishnupur District, Manipur, in a Scorpio vehicle on Monday. The case was initially registered by Manipur Police, vide FIR no. 635(6)2023 in June 21, 2023 at PGCI Police Station, Sub Division Moirang, Bishnupur District, Manipur, and later re-registered by the NIA on June 23, 2023 in Imphal.

NIA Investigations in RC 01/2023/NIA/IMP revealed the involvement of Md. Noor Hussain in the bomb blast that took place on 21.06.2023 in an IED-laden Scorpio vehicle parked over a bridge located in the area of Phougakchao Ikhai Awang Leikai and Kwakta along Tiddim road in Bishnupur District, Manipur. Three persons were injured, and the bridge, along with nearby houses, was damaged as a result of the bomb blast.

Further investigations in the case are in progress.

