CBI Issues Alert For Citizens To Beware Of Fake CBI Summons, Warrants | PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has warned citizens about scams misusing the names and designations of senior CBI Officers. Fake documents carrying signature of CBI Officers, including Director, CBI coupled with fake warrants/summons are circulated to commit frauds, especially on the Internet/emails/WhatsApp etc. to extort money from citizens, agency officials said on Tuesday.

"Please be alert about scams misusing the names and designations of senior CBI Officers. Fake documents carrying signature of CBI Officers, including Director, CBI coupled with fake warrants/summons are circulated to commit frauds, especially on the Internet/emails/WhatsApp etc. Publicly available CBI logo is being misused by some criminals as their display picture to make calls, mainly through WhatsApp, to extort money. Public is advised to be cautious and not fall prey to such scams. Any such attempt should be immediately reported to the local Police," a CBI official said

A similar alert had been issued by the Customs department recently. The alert stated that fraudsters contact individuals via phone calls, text or email messages claiming that a package/parcel in their name contains foreign currency, fake passports or contraband items. "Targets individuals are informed that their package has been seized by Customs due to illegal contents & violations of Customs regulations and scammers impersonate Customs officials and demand payment for resolving the case," the alert stated.

"All communication from Indian Customs consists of Document Identification Number (DIN), which can be verified on CBIC website (https://esanchar.cbic.gov.in/DIN/DINSearch). Report immediately to the concerned authorities (Cyber Fraud incident at https://www.cybercrime.gov.in or Call 1930)," the alert stated.